Paula White Accuses ‘Demonic Covenants’ of Rigging Trump’s Re-Election [Watch]

Paula White, President Trump’s “spiritual adviser,” has gone viral again for a prayer service she held Wednesday, Nov. 4, with the purpose of summoning “angels” to aid in Trump’s re-election campaign.

In the video, White says “demonic covenants” and “demonic confederacies” are trying to “hijack the election” and the “plan of God.”

“We break and divide every demonic confederacy against the election, against America, against that who you have declared to be in the White House. We break it up in the name of Jesus.” White declared from the pulpit.

