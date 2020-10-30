Tobe Nwigwe Brings Jesus Center Stage At The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards [VIDEO]

Hip-hop fans got introduced to a whole lot of Jesus at BET’s 15th Annual Hip-Hop Awards.

Tobe Nwigwe, his wife Fat, The Originals and Jabari Johnson hit the big stage to perform “Try Jesus” and “Eat,” leaving viewers with an ear and mouth full.

The performance video presented an enlightening nod to Black lives gone too soon (Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, etc.) and his Nigerian roots.

Take a look below!

