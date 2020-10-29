Black Women Launch Self-Defense Line With Philanthropic Approach

A new self-defense brand, the first of its kind, is launching in October to close out domestic violence awareness month.

MOCA Defense is on a mission to empower black women with the charge to embrace their power, be aware of all surroundings, and ultimately defend themselves. This personal protection resource brand provides accessory kits that include easily accessible and discreet, everyday products that women use.

Founded by sister-duo creators Jada Davis and Camille Davis Holmes, these serial entrepreneurs have one common theme that unites them. “Everything we do is for our people,” says Camille. The Memphis natives are distinctively known for creating opportunities and sharing resources that uplift their communities. They believe that the current state of social unrest and steady increase in domestic violence cases nationwide calls for more protection of black women. “The movement to #ProtectBlackWomen is not a new call-to-action, but we are sounding the alarm,” said Jada. “We are our own safety net when we come together and speak our truth. This is a ‘for us by us’ kind of brand,” added Camille. “Black women doing this for Black women.”

“Buy a Box, Protect a Black Woman,” has become the tag line to the signature product—the self-defense accessories box. Proceeds from every box purchased will support organizations that contribute to the overall growth, protection, and enhancement of black women. During checkout, customers are prompted to select one of the identified organizations that they would like their purchase to support.

Organizations are listed on their website like SisterReach, a grassroots 501(c)3 leading reproductive justice in Tennessee or National Black Women’s Justice Institute, who improves outcomes for women and girls impacted by criminalization and economic marginalization. Donations will be made to the selected organizations on an annual basis. While accessories may be the initial focus, MOCA Defense will host national self-defense, gun safety, and handguns licenses classes exclusively for women in the upcoming year.

The Davis sisters are no strangers to spearheading national initiatives for their own. Last year they launched The Auntie Roundtable, a multi-generational event series for black women.

MOCA Defense boxes & apparel are on sale as of Monday, October 26 at https://www.mocadefense.com . Join the mailing list, sign up for safety classes, and learn more about the non-profit organizations supported. Follow on Facebook & Instagram: @MOCADefense

