Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell caught up with Lowell Pye who talked with us about the importance of voting in the 2020 election and also shared the inspiration behind his single, “Patiently Praising.” Press play to listen!

Lowell Pye Discusses The Importance Of Voting, Shares Inspiration Behind “Patiently Waiting” [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

