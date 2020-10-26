Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell caught up with Lowell Pye who talked with us about the importance of voting in the 2020 election and also shared the inspiration behind his single, “Patiently Praising.” Press play to listen!
Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE
Sign up for our newsletter:
Lowell Pye Discusses The Importance Of Voting, Shares Inspiration Behind “Patiently Waiting” [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com
Also On Black America Web:
More From BlackAmericaWeb