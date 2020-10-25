Scripture of the Week:

Proverbs 29:2 (NKJV) – When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice; But when a wicked man rules, the people groan.

Explanation:

Fair treatment from those in leadership encourages the people to accept what is right. On the other hand, unfair practices and injustices toward our fellowman leads to unhappy and groaning people.

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Scripture For The Week: “Accept What Is Right” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On Black America Web: