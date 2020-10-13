Willie Moore Jr Show
Marvin Sapp Says Describes What Makes Up The Recipe For Churchy and Funky Gospel Music

Marvin Sapp stepped back to the Get Up Church this past week to chat about his new album Chosen Vessel, in stores now.

If you missed it, press play up top to hear why he said moving over to the Chosen Vessel Church was the best decision for him and what makes gospel music churchy and funky.

