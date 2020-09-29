Coronavirus Update: Global Death Toll from Covid-19 Surpasses One Million

It took nine months for the coronavirus crisis to take the lives of over one million people worldwide. The grim milestone, recorded by Johns Hopkins University, was hit on Monday and the number continues to climb.

Parts of Europe are experiencing a new wave of outbreaks. Brazil has the second highest number of deaths; India is third and Mexico is fourth. The U.S. continues to struggle to control the spread as cases numbers and deaths rise and fall. Currently, the U.S. has the highest number of deaths in the world, about 205,000 lives lost, and account for one out of five deaths worldwide.

Deaths from the coronavirus now exceeds annual deaths from AIDS and tuberculosis, which normally kills more people than any other infectious disease.

According to a report released by the CDC, teens are twice as likely to become infected with Covid-19 than younger children. The information comes as schools nationwide reopen to in-person instruction and health officials decide who will first receive a vaccine when it becomes available.

Covid-19 cases in children in the U.S. has exceeded 600,000, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics also released Monday.

The report shows that 63 percent of young people infected with coronavirus were over age 12, compared with just 37 percent between the ages of five and 11. [READ MORE]

It’s unclear why older children may be more affected by Covid-19 than younger children, but experts believe that parents have more control over younger children, while teens may be more likely to socialize, increasing the risk of spread.

On Monday, Trump announced that the government will start distributing millions of rapid coronavirus tests to states this week, urging governors to use the tests to reopen schools in elementary, middle and high school.

The release of the tests comes as new Covid-19 cases remain high at more than 40,000 per day nationwide and Trump remains in the hot seat over his handling of the pandemic.

White House officials announced at a Rose Garden event that 6.5 million tests be distributed this week and that a total of 100 million tests will be distributed to governors over the next several weeks.

Army and Air Force officials are raising concerns about an increase in suicides among service members. Although data is not complete, leaders believe the uptick in suicides stems from the pandemic.

Suicides in the military have increased by as much as 20% compared to the same period in 2019, and some incidents of violent behavior have spiked as service members struggle under COVID-19, war-zone deployments, and civil unrest.

Dentists across the country are seeing an increase in cases of cracked teeth which they believe is caused by anxiety associated with the pandemic.

“We have seen an increasing amount of fractured teeth in probably the past six months,” said Dr. Paul Koshgerian, an oral surgeon with The Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Specialists of San Diego.

Dr. Koshgerian said his office typically sees one cracked tooth per day, but in recent months, that number has increased to five cases, on the worst days.

Although Covid-19 does not cause the teeth to be more fragile, the stress of the pandemic along with civil unrest and financial stress, can lead to people bruxing their teeth. Bruxing describes a condition in which people involuntarily grind or clench their teeth. Bruxing can damage fillings or crowns, or crack teeth.

