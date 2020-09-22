WATCH: What You Need To Know — September 22, 2020: GOP Senators Take A Stand — Women Arrested For Ricin Letter — Mortgage Payments Delayed

1. Key GOP Senator Says She Opposes Taking Up a Supreme Court Nomination Before Election Day

What You Need To Know:

The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday set off a quick turn of events.

2. Woman Arrested for Sending Suspected Poison Letter to White House

What You Need To Know:

Authorities have arrested a woman suspected of mailing an envelope from Canada to the White House containing the poison ricin.

3. Coronavirus Update: CDC Says Guidance About Coronavirus Airborne Transmission Was Posted in Error

What You Need To Know:

Over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control announced that droplets or small particles linked to coronavirus that occur when breathing, coughing or sneezing, can spread through the air.

4. Another One: White Indiana Racial Justice Activist Admits to Living As An African American

What You Need To Know:

A well-known white Indiana racial and social justice activist has apologized for lying about being Black.

5. Mortgages Payments Delayed? How To Handle Forbearance Post Quarantine

What You Need To Know:

Owning a home in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic has become a blessing and a curse, depending on who you ask.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

Also On Black America Web: