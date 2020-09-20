Coronavirus Update: CDC Again Reverses Guidance on Who Should Be Tested For Coronavirus

What You Need To Know:

In another reversal, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed its guidance on who should be tested for the coronavirus, encouraging asymptomatic people who have come in contact with an infected person to get tested and self-quarantine for 14 days. Last month, guidance said those who did not experience symptoms should not be tested.

According to a report by the New York Times last week, the guidance posted on the CDC website last month was published by the Department of Health and Human Services without approval from scientists at the CDC. The CDC corrected the language on Friday, returning to guidance recommending that someone who has been in close contact with a person with COVID-19 should be tested and self-isolate for 14 days, even if the test is negative.

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC

In an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus, an increasing number of colleges and universities are canceling spring break six months in advance as concerns about travel during the pandemic continue. The University of Michigan, University of Wisconsin, Madison; Purdue University; Ohio State University and University of Iowa have updated their academic calendars to eliminate the spring break recess. Other schools that have made similar changes include the University of Tennessee, the University of Florida, Baylor University, Texas Christian University, Kansas State University, the University of Kentucky, Iowa State University, the University of Northern Iowa and Carnegie Mellon University.

Researchers report that stress and depression rose in the U.S. have increased as coronavirus cases have climbed. The study conducted by the journal Science Advances show that conflicting messages on news and social media may have worsened people’s stress. Respondents watched news an average of seven hours a day and acute stress increased as time went on, the surveys showed.

