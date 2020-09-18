Willie Moore Jr Show
Geoffrey Golden Debuts New Song, “Jesus” [LISTEN]

Geoffrey Golden, season 7 winner of BET’s Sunday Best, called in to The Get Up! Mornings Show to debut his new song called “Jesus.”

As our nation continues to battle COVID-19, social injustice and more, Golden says the song is a reminder to call on the name of Jesus who will stand before and help us fight these battles. Listen up top!

