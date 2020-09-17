On September 17, Foot Locker, Inc. announced that it is partnering with Rock The Vote. If you can work a sneaker app, you can certainly figure out if you’re registered to vote, right?

The team-up means more than 2,000 Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Footaction brick and mortar stores will be transformed into voting registration hubs. A sneaker destination is definitely one place to catch Gen Z consumers, and others as well.

Starting next week and on time for “National Voter Registration Day” (September 22), if you step foot into a U.S. retail location in the Foot Locker family you will have access to a digital hub that lets you access to information like checking your voter registration status or ever registering to vote if have not already done so.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, only about 46.1% of 18 to 29-year-old participated in the 2016 election compared to 58.7% of 30 to 44-year-olds and 66.6% of 45 to 64-year-olds (66.6 percent) and 70.9 of 65-year-old plus OG’s.

You shouldn’t have a beef with more people exercising their right to vote, right?

Foot Locker Partners With Rock The Vote, Customers Will Be Able To Register To Vote In Stores was originally published on hiphopwired.com