Scripture For The Week: “Good Parenting”

EPHESIANS 6:4 (AMP)

Fathers, do not provoke your children to anger [do not exasperate them to the point of resentment with demands that are trivial or unreasonable or humiliating or abusive; nor by showing favoritism or indifference to any of them], but bring them up [tenderly, with lovingkindness] in the discipline and instruction of the LORD.

EXPLANATION:

Parenting is not easy. Parents are the first teachers in a child’s life and it is important that each child receives discipline along with love and kindness. In this pandemic parents find themselves as both teacher and parent (24/7). Teaching Godly instruction while at home will yield benefits when students return to the classroom. Teach love!

was originally published on 955thelou.com

