Coronavirus Update: Kamala Harris Says She Won’t Take Covid-19 Vaccine Administered By Trump Administration

During a CNN interview held at Howard University over the weekend, Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris said she won’t take Covid-19 vaccine that is approved and distributed before the election, citing her distrust of Trump.

“Well, I think that’s going to be an issue for all of us,” Harris said. “I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he’s talking about. I will not take his word for it. He wants us to inject bleach. No, I will not take his word.”

Harris went on to criticize the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic, saying it minimized the seriousness of the outbreak, bypassed the implementation of a nationwide mask mandate in place and failed to go far enough to help struggling citizens.

“Joe Biden and I have a plan,” Harris said on vaccine distribution. “Donald Trump does not.”

Former Harlem Globetrotter and American Basketball Association player, David “Smokey” Gaines, died Saturday. Although his cause of death was cancer, Gaines also contracted coronavirus He was 80.

After finding success as a star guard in high school in Detroit, Gaines attended HBCU LeMoyne-Owen College in Tennessee. He played with the Harlem Globetrotters from 1963-1967 and played briefly for the ABA’s Kentucky Colonels. The HBCU alum also spent time as a coach at Detroit-Mercy and later at San Diego State, the first Black Division I head coach in the state.

In 2006, Gaines was inducted into the Harlem Globetrotters’ “Legends” Ring, celebrating his contributions to the organization.

According to new data by researchers from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, coronavirus deaths are projected to top 400,000 by the end of the year in the U.S. The estimate is more than double the current U.S. death toll.

Data also showed that if current trends continue, deaths could swell to 3,000 per day in December.

The report comes after public health officials, concerned about a replay of coronavirus cases spikes after Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, warn citizens of large gatherings during the Labor Day weekend.

Researchers hope to reverse a decline in mask-wearing among Americans, adding that deaths could be reduced by 30% if more people wore the protective coverings in public spaces.

During an interview with ABC News, Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams advised states prepare to distribute a coronavirus vaccine by November 1 “just in case” one is available by that date.

Adams reiterated previous comments by public health officials that having a vaccine ready by November 1 is possible but not probably.

Eleven first-year students at Northeastern University who were discovered together in a hotel room are no longer enrolled at the school after administrators say they violated university and public health protocols that ban gatherings.

The dismissed students, who are part of a study abroad program living in two-person rooms at the Westin hotel, were asked to leave the hotel and must undergo coronavirus testing before departing the school. Payments by the students will not be refundable.

