Watch: Rudy Currence Unveils Music Video For “I Belong Here”

It’s September 2020 and we’re still stuck in the house on corona-cation, but that didn’t stop Rudy Currence from creating and releasing a new video for his hit single, “I Belong Here.” 

The singer/songwriter and producer gathered a bunch of folks virtually to help him sing the empowering song and they did not disappoint.

Check it out below!

