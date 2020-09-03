Coronavirus Update: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Family Test Positive for Coronavirus

In a video posted on Instagram, actor and XFL owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says that his family recently tested positive for Covid-19 and are no longer contagious after suffering mild symptoms.

The 48-year-old said that his wife, Lauren, and two young daughters are counting their blessings after becoming infected by friends visiting their home.

“Having your friends over, having your family members over, your loved ones, of course, you want that because you want that connection and you want to be with the people who you love and care about” and have a good time with, he said. “My takeaway here isn’t necessarily keep them away, I’m not saying that, but what I am saying now is apply an even greater discipline to having people over to your house.”

He encouraged fans to take precautions when visiting loved ones, including taking care of your health by boosting immunity and wearing masks.

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield has directed governors to prepare for the “large-scale” distribution of a coronavirus vaccine by November 1, two days before the presidential election.

Through a contract with pharmaceutical company McKesson, the CDC plans to distribute hundreds of millions of doses of the vaccine to health departments and medical facilities nationwide this fall.

Questions remain about when a vaccine will be ready by November 1 or which manufacturer will make it.

As colleges and universities continue to control outbreaks, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci urges schools to keep students on campus as holidays approach.

“Sending these individuals back home in their asymptomatic state to spread the virus in their hometown or among their vulnerable households could really re-create what we experienced over the June time frame in the South,” Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, on a call with governors earlier this week.

Weeks following the annual Sturgis motorcycle rally that drew over 400,000 bikers, a Minnesota man attended the rally last month has died of COVID-19.

The man in his 60s, who had underlying health conditions, was hospitalized and in the intensive care unit after returning from Sturgis.

Some 260 cases across 11 states had been linked to the 10-day Sturgis event.

According to a new Washington Post report, the coronavirus has killed more police officers than bullets this year. Using data from the Officer Down Memorial Page, the report concluded that “on-the-job coronavirus infections were responsible for at least 100 officer deaths, more than gun violence, car accidents and all other causes combined.”

After facing backlash, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she takes responsibility for trusting a San Francisco hair salon that it was OK to come in for a solo visit, despite the city’s ban on indoor beauty services due to the pandemic.

Democratic House Speaker called Monday’s visit a “set-up” and said the salon owner, Erica Kious, owes her an apology for misrepresenting city health orders.

An attorney for the stylist who did her hair also said Pelosi appeared to have been set up after he says he received permission from the salon owner a day earlier to make Pelosi’s appointment. In a statement, the attorney added that Kious “made several vitriolic and incendiary comments about Speaker Pelosi.”

Pelosi has been criticized for getting her hair done after Fox News Channel aired camera footage obtained from the salon that showed her walking through the salon without a mask. In the video, a masked stylist follows her.

