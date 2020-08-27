Willie Moore Jr Show
HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Get Up! Mornings: What Does Your Fruit Produce? [VIDEO]

Taking from Matthew 7:20, Erica Campbell encourages listeners to look within. Does the fruit you bear reflect God? Listen up top!

Matthew 7:20Every tree that bringeth not forth good. fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire. 20 Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them. … In this verse he tells what happens to such trees.

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE FROM 3-7PM EST

Sign up for our newsletter:

 

HEAD TO THE WILLIEMOOREJRSHOW.COM

Get Up! Mornings: What Does Your Fruit Produce? [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos
More From BlackAmericaWeb
Represent The Vote
Photos
Close