Taking from Matthew 7:20, Erica Campbell encourages listeners to look within. Does the fruit you bear reflect God? Listen up top!
Matthew 7:20 – Every tree that bringeth not forth good. fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire. 20 Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them. … In this verse he tells what happens to such trees.
Get Up! Mornings: What Does Your Fruit Produce? [VIDEO]
