Stephanie Summers Wins Season 10 Of BET’s ‘Sunday Best’

We have a winner!

Stephanie Summers was crowned BET Sunday Best Season 10 winner on Sunday night, beating out Jada Spight to claim the top prize.

Summers, a native of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Spight, a native of Buffalo, New York had bested eight others during the competition to get to the finals. The pair sang a virtual duet of “My Worship” by Phil Thompson.

Sunday’s finale was full of gospel stars and heavyweights. The Clark Sisters opened the show with a performance of their single “Victory” followed by season 9 winner Melvin Crispell III performing a rendition of Marvin Gaye‘s “What’s Going On.”

Before choosing a winner, judge Kelly Price called both Summers and Spight “incredible carriers of the gospel through song.” In the end, both judges and fans chose Summers.

“I didn’t think that this was possible, but God is so good,” Summers said.

Our SUNDAY BEST Season 10 winner is Stephanie Summers! Congratulations, Stephanie! #BETSundayBest pic.twitter.com/Dok1JUtWuS — #BETSundayBest (@BETSundayBest) August 24, 2020

With Summers’ victory, she will receive a recording contract with RCA Inspiration, a cash prize of $50,000, and a spot on the 2021 McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour.

Season 10 of Sunday Best went on in a different manner compared to prior seasons. Although the show started with its usual 20 contestants, the first few episodes were filmed with a live audience. Following the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down pivoting all television content to a virtual format, the competition shifted to artist-generated content.

