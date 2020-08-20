Democratic Convention: Say That, Work That

Night three of the Democratic National Convention, hosted by actress Kerry Washington, was primarily, Ladies Night, interwoven with the themes of gun violence, climate control, immigration, domestic violence and small businesses in the age of COVID-19.

Some of the country’s most powerful and politically successful women made speeches Wednesday night. Anchored by the Governor of New Mexico Michelle Lujan Grisham, former U.S. Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on one end to Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator, Secretary of State and the first female Presidential candidate of a major party Hillary Clinton, to the first Black woman to be nominated for Vice President by a major part, Senator Kamala Harris. And in between a man who knows how to move with grace among strong women, President Barack Obama.

Senator Elizabeth Warren focused on child care and the plans of a Biden administration. As she spoke from an empty classroom, there was a nice Black Lives Matter touch with the blocks B, L and M over her shoulder. About the Coronavirus pandemic, Senator Warren declared, “This crisis is on Donald Trump and the Republicans who enable him.”

Senator Clinton has every right to say to America, “I tried to tell you…” Instead, she reminded people of the importance of voting this year. “For four years, people have said to me, I didn’t realize how dangerous he was. I wish I could go back and do it over. Or worse, I should have voted. Well, this can’t be another woulda coulda shoulda election,” she said.

Speaking from the Constitution Museum in Philadelphia, PA, President Obama pointed to the importance of the effort to save our constitution, to save our democracy. “Do not let them take away your power. Do not let them take away your democracy,” he said. “What we do echoes thru generations.”

The 44th President pointed out that his successor has “no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves.”

Adding, “Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t. And the consequences of that failure are severe. 170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone while those at the top take in more than ever. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before.”

About the Biden-Harris team, President Obama said, “For eight years, Joe was the last one in the room whenever I faced a big decision. He made me a better president — and he’s got the character and the experience to make us a better country. And in my friend Kamala Harris, he’s chosen an ideal partner who’s more than prepared for the job; someone who knows what it’s like to overcome barriers and who’s made a career fighting to help others live out their own American dream. ”

An emotional President Obama closed with a familiar plea, to pour “all our effort into these 76 days, and by voting like never before — for Joe and Kamala, and candidates up and down the ticket, so that we leave no doubt about what this country we love stands for — today and for all our days to come. ”

As DNC convention chair, Congressman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, announced that Senator Kamala Harris had been formally nominated as the party’s vice presidential nominee by acclamation, Kamala Harris stood before the world, making a historic acceptance speech.

Senator Harris called the roll. Shoutouts to those with her all along the way-from her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc., the entire Divine Nine and HBCUs everywhere.

Kamala Harris said their names — the women who came before, from Mary Church Terrell and Mary McLeod Bethune to Diane Nash and Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm. Kamala also said the names of those gone too soon, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Linking two crises raging in this country today, coronavirus and racial injustice, she stated, “There is no vaccine for racism. We’ve got to do the work. None of us are free until all of us are free. ”

She told her story, as well as the family history of Joe Biden that she learned from his late son, Beau Biden. The Senator talked about her family and especially about her mother Shyamala, who instilled in Kamala and her sister, Maya, the values that would chart the course of their lives. And for all the compassion and encouragement to see the nobility of public service, she couldn’t imagine last night as her daughter accepted the nomination for Vice President of the United States of America. She spoke about the family of friends she turned to when the most important person in her life, her mother passed away from cancer, she once again reached out and represented for so many watching her historic speech Wednesday night.

As she wrapped up her acceptance speech, Senator Harris looked at the importance of this elections and looked ahead, “Years from now, this moment will have passed. And our children and our grandchildren will look in our eyes and ask us: Where were you when the stakes were so high?They will ask us, what was it like? And we will tell them. We will tell them, not just how we felt. We will tell them what we did.” And in true Sister Girl fashion, Kamala Harris turned to wave at live-streaming screens of supporters to the music of Mary J. Blige, “Work That.”

Read the book of my life

And see I’ve overcome it

Just because the length of your hair ain’t long

And they often criticize you for your skin tone

Wanna hold your head high

Cause you’re a pretty woman

Get your runway stride home

And keep going

Girl live ya life

Girl be yourself

