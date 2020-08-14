Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are getting ready to bring another mini look-a-like into the world!

After teasing its release on social media for weeks, Legend finally released his music video for “Wild” featuring Gary Clark Jr. on Thursday. Fans already knew the video was going to feature Teigen, since she had been talking about how excited she was for its release on Twitter, but they weren’t expecting the major surprise that came at the end of the visual.

In the last few seconds of the video, the camera shows a sweet shot of Chrissy and John from the neck down, which is when we first see Teigen’s new baby bump! The couple holds her tummy together before switching over to a shot of them sharing a kiss to conclude the visual.

Looks like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting baby #3! Here’s the shot from John’s new music video “Wild” featuring feat. Gary Clark Jr. pic.twitter.com/zQqdzlz7qD — The FOUR23 (@Thefour23YT) August 13, 2020 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Chrissy took to social media following the release of the music video still not giving anything away but letting fans know that she’s feeling all the love from those who watched the video and saw the easter egg at the end. She shared a simple emoji surrounded by hearts to fully convey how good it feels to finally get the news out there. 🥰 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 13, 2020 Congrats to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend on baby #3! Check out the full video for John Legend’s new track “Wild” featuring Gary Clark Jr. down below: This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Are Expecting Baby #3 was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com