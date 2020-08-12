Willie Moore Jr Show
HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Watch: Randy Weston of Judah Band Releases Music Video For “Up From Here”

Judah Band

Source: Randy Weston / Judah Band

Randy Weston of Judah Band is back with a new single called “Up From Here.”

Speaking of all the trouble that’s been happening around the country, Randy sings hope in the music video that matches his spirit and goal to move forward. 

Throughout the video, he encourages people to follow a little girl with a balloon and along the journey are joyous moments in chaos. 

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE FROM 3-7PM EST

Check out the light-hearted video below!

 

Watch: Randy Weston of Judah Band Releases Music Video For “Up From Here”  was originally published on getuperica.com

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Represent The Vote
Photos
Close