Randy Weston of Judah Band is back with a new single called “Up From Here.”

Speaking of all the trouble that’s been happening around the country, Randy sings hope in the music video that matches his spirit and goal to move forward.

Throughout the video, he encourages people to follow a little girl with a balloon and along the journey are joyous moments in chaos.

Check out the light-hearted video below!

Watch: Randy Weston of Judah Band Releases Music Video For “Up From Here” was originally published on getuperica.com