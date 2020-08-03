Coronavirus Update: Atlanta-Area Teen Loses Both Parents To Covid-19

Georgia teen Justin Hunter, who lost both his parents to coronavirus within a week, is urging others to practice safety protocols. In an interview on ABC, the Atlanta teen football player said that he and his parents had all tested positive for the coronavirus last month. Although he was asymptomatic, his mother and father struggled to fight the virus, experiencing headaches, fatigue, coughs and high fevers. Hunter’s 56-year-old father died on July 26 and his mother, 57, died on July 30. The Johns Creek High School senior said his family took precautions and doesn’t know how they contracted the virus. [READ MORE] Hunter, an only child, will now be staying with relatives. A GoFundMe for the teen has already raised more than $216,000.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality star Peter Thomas is encouraging his social media followers to take precautions after revealing that he has coronavirus. The bedridden Jamaican club owner shared that he ignored some social distancing practices, admitting he removed his mask while taking pictures with fans.

Thomas described his experience with the virus, saying he has diarrhea, abdominal pain, cramps, and chills.

As many U.S. states continue attempts to slow the spread of the virus and Americans brace for another financial blow after supplemental benefits ended last week, lawmakers in the nation’s capital resume the slow, difficult process of negotiating the next round of stimulus aid.

On one hand, the White House is seeking to distribute another round of $1,200 stimulus payments and extend the supplemental jobless benefit and partial eviction ban. Democratic negotiator House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pushing for funding for state and local governments, unemployment benefits and food aid.

Meanwhile, several current and former CEOs of some of the biggest U.S. companies are sounding the alarm over the need to provide more aid to small businesses. Executives from Starbucks, Disney, Walmart and IBM warned of “catastrophic” consequences to the U.S. economy if supports are not put into place beyond the next two to three months.

On Monday, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown announced that 85 Chicago police officers tested positive for Covid-19 during the month of July. A total of 677 total officers have tested positive this year.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for Covid-19. The coach is asymptomatic and is in self quarantine. Pederson’s diagnosis is raising concerns in NFL at the same time Major League Baseball is experiencing an uptick in coronavirus cases among its staff and players. The NFL season is set to begin on Thursday, September 10.

A New York City party cruise ship captain and its two owners were arrested over the weekend after hosting a 1920s-themed party with more than 170 people on board. A police report says the four-story boat violated social distancing mandates and served alcohol without a liquor license.

Lord & Taylor, the oldest U.S. department store chain, has filed for bankruptcy during the coronavirus pandemic. Tailored Brands, the parent company of Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Banks, also filed for bankruptcy. Like several brick-and-mortar retailers, the stores have struggled to stay afloat in recent years with the consumer shift to online shopping.

