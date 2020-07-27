Scripture For The Week: “Choose Your Words Wisely”

EPHESIANS 4:29 (NIV)

Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.

EXPLANATION:

We must be careful of the words we choose. Remember, words are FREE—it’s how we use them that COST. Words of encouragement, inspiration and empowerment benefit the listener. Your conversation should be pleasant and not provoking. How’s your vocabulary?

