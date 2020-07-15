North Carolina City Apologizes For Slavery

In wake of more Black Lives Matter protests, the removal of Confederate statues, and faces of suggestive racist mascots/spokesperson, this week, Asheville, NC Council met and decided on reparations for their black residents.

Unanimously, the council voted 7-0 to give back to the black community. The reparations won’t be in the form of a direct deposit, but instead by investing in black neighborhoods, health, and jobs.

Councilwoman Shaneika Smith, who is Black, reported that the council received emails asking, “‘Why should we pay for what happened during slavery?’”

The council’s resolution reads, “The resulting budgetary and programmatic priorities may include but not be limited to increasing minority homeownership and access to other affordable housing, increasing minority business ownership and career opportunities, strategies to grow equity and generational wealth, closing the gaps in health care, education, employment and pay, neighborhood safety and fairness within criminal justice.”

Councilman Keith Young says, “It is simply not enough to remove statutes. Black people in this country are dealing with issues that are systemic in nature.”

