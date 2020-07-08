Appearing on Fox Soul’s Out Loud With Claudia Jordan, Papoose confirmed Remy is pregnant with the couple’s second child. Papoose shared while reflecting on life at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I get to spend so much time with my amazing wife and my amazing daughter. I’m just making the best out of it, and we’re moving forward. Some good things are coming out of this. We’re going to have a new child real soon.”

“A lot of quarantine babies are probably going to be born,” said host Claudia Jordan with a smile on both of their faces.

The couple welcomed Reminisce Mackenzie in December of 2018. Over Father’s Day, Remy, 40, paid tribute to Papoose with a heartfelt Instagram post.

“I’ve never in my life saw a man so happy to be a father,” she shared. “The entire pregnancy you were smiling from ear to ear and documenting EVERYTHING! BOTH, I and @ReminisceMacKenzie are in love with you LOL. Thank you for being a great father to our baby and all our grown kids as well. We love you Daddy.”

Congratulations on the baby blessing!!!

Papoose Reveals Remy Ma Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 was originally published on themorninghustle.com