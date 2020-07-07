Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Tests Positive for COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic is anything but a hoax. Today (July 6), Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive. — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 6, 2020

Mayor Bottoms took to Twitter to reveal her diagnosis. “COVID-19 has literally hit home,” she tweeted this evening. “I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.”

Lance Bottoms has been in the thick of it, guiding Atlanta through the coronavirus pandemic and countless protests after the murder of George Floyd as well as Rayshard Brooks.

Soon after breaking the news, she was a guest on MSNBC and spoke about the ramifications of her predicament.

“This is startling for me because we’ve been so very careful,” Lance Bottoms, who said this was her third test, told host Joy Reid. “But certainly we are not immune and again this is just a lesson to everyone that you have to ever symptom seriously.”

Lance Bottoms will be quarantining, and working from her office, for the next two weeks. Unfortunately, Atlanta is not fairing well in the battle to flatten the COVID-19 curve. The Atlanta Journal Constituion reports that COVID case have been seeing a record surge in Georgia and Atlanta.

Unfortunately, antics like pool parties in nightclubs over July 4th weekend means too many people in the A, be they out of towners or locals, are just not doing the right thing.

We wish Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms a speedy recovery.

