Coronavirus Update: Three NBA Teams Use Their Power to Impact Upcoming Elections

As election officials and voting rights groups in several states lose their fight to allow for mail-in voting to slow the spread of the coronavirus, three NBA teams are stepping up and volunteering their facilities to serve as voting sites during the pandemic.

The Atlanta Hawks, the Detroit Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks are the first teams to offer their spaces. This gesture could make a major impact on the presidential race this fall, as more than a third of the league’s teams are each located in battleground states.

“We want people to exercise their right and we want to be a part of helping them do so,” Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce told NPR.

The Hawks’ arena will be configured to hold hundreds of ballot machines spaced throughout the arena to allow for social distancing, and hundreds of its staffers will be trained as poll workers. Venues in Detroit and Milwaukee will function in the same manner.

The offers come as many of NBA African American players have voiced their support of social causes following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

The three teams plan to launch additional efforts including public service announcements from players and voter registration events to raise voter awareness and participation.

The group organizing this effort, More Than A Vote, has commended the NBA franchises’ advocacy, while also encouraging others with the challenge: “Who’s got next?”

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC

By July 26, the unemployment benefits including an extra $600 per week on top of the usual allowance will end. This is one week sooner than originally expected. If you’re still eligible for the usual unemployment benefits, you’ll continue to receive them. [READ MORE]

Protections against evictions for most residents in subsidized apartments and renters of homes covered by Fannie Mae, FHA and Freddie Mac will end July 25. On that date, landlords can begin sending eviction notices and are required to give residents a 30-day notice to vacate before eviction.

Despite rising coronavirus case numbers in Florida, the Republican National Committee says it is moving forward with holding its in-person convention in Jacksonville. A spokesperson for the committee says it will implement temperature checks, coronavirus testing as well as make protective equipment available to convention goers. Florida now has over 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

As the spring season gets underway, Major League Baseball is being hit by the pandemic. Thirty-one players and seven staff members have tested positive for Covid-19. Although teams are not permitted to identify the players who tested positive for COVID-19, Delino DeShields Jr. of the Cleveland Indians and Brett Martin of the Texas Rangers each revealed their positive tests. In addition, two players of the Chicago White Sox have tested positive for the virus and are self-quarantining.

The league is also cancelling the 2020 All-Star game planned for July 14. This is the first time the All-Star Game has been cancelled since World War II.

Lucky Brand has filed for bankruptcy, citing COVID-19. Lucky, which operates 200 stores in the U.S., plans to close at least 13 stores.

