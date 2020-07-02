Travis Greene Releases ‘Love Playlist’

Travis Greene gathered a few of his live recordings of seven songs and released them as an album titled ‘Love Playlist’ as a “reflection in faith and love.”
Love Playlist including the following songs:
- “Good & Loved” ft. Steffany Gretzinger
- “Good & Loved” ft. DOE
- “Just Want You” ft. Jordan Connell and Chandler Moore
- “Be Still”
- “Loved By You”
- “While I’m Waiting” ft. Chandler Moore
- “Thank You For Being God”
