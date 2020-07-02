Travis Greene Releases ‘Love Playlist’

Travis Greene gathered a few of his live recordings of seven songs and released them as an album titled ‘Love Playlist’ as a “reflection in faith and love.”

Love Playlist including the following songs:

“Good & Loved” ft. Steffany Gretzinger

“Good & Loved” ft. DOE

“Just Want You” ft. Jordan Connell and Chandler Moore

“Be Still”

“Loved By You”

“While I’m Waiting” ft. Chandler Moore

“Thank You For Being God”

