via GospelGoodies.com:

Bryan Andrew Wilson is a married man!

The gospel singer tied the knot with Tiffany Morriar, motivational speaker and former background singer/dancer for Jamie Foxx and Nelly.

The couple, who met last summer, was supposed to get married in New York this past April but had to cancel after stay-at-home orders were mandated. COVID-19 didn’t stop them from jumping the broom, though. This past Saturday, the couple said “I do” in a beautiful, private wedding at Knotting Hill Place in Elm Hill, TX.

Congrats!

Bryan Andrew Wilson Gets Married [PHOTOS] was originally published on getuperica.com