WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 24, 2020: Hand Sanitizer Warning — Rayshard Brooks Funeral — Bill Cosby Appeal

1. Rayshard Brooks Laid to Rest, Officer Charged Defends Actions in Interview

He was a kind, hard-working father of four who loved to smile and dance. This is how family and friends remembered the slain Rayshard Brooks, who was laid to rest at a private funeral service in Atlanta.

2. AP-NORC Poll: Nearly All In U.S. Back Criminal Justice Reform

A recent poll conducted by AP NORC, a research collaboration between global news giant AP and NORC, a notable Chicago-based independent social research organization revealed that 95% of those polled agreed that some level of police reform was needed, ranging from minor changes (25%) to a complete overhaul (29%).

3. Coronavirus Update: FDA Warns Nine Hand Sanitizers Sold in the U.S. Are Toxic

The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers about several types of hand sanitizer made by the manufacturer Eskbiochem. The products may contain methanol, a form of alcohol that can be toxic when applied to the skin or ingested.

4. Bill Cosby’s Appeal of Sex-Crime Conviction Accepted By State Supreme Court

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to hear comedy and television legend Bill Cosby’s appeal of his 2018 conviction.

