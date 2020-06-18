Coronavirus Update: Black Mom to Sue City After Violent Arrest Over Face Covering

After the violent arrest of Kaleemah Rozier was caught on video by a bystander in New York City, the 22-year-old mom says she plans to file a $10 million lawsuit against police for excessive force after the arrest for improperly wearing a face mask.

Rozier was wrongfully arrested for not properly wearing a face mask while on the subway platform, said her lawyer during a press conference this week.

Rozier recounted the incident inside the Atlantic Avenue–Barclays Center station in Brooklyn on May 13 as she and her 5-year-old son were going home. She said was approached by several unidentified NYPD officers.

Police said Rozier was not properly wearing a face mask over her mouth and nose. When she was asked to put the face mask on properly or get “ejected from the station,” a NYPD spokeswoman said Rozier refused and cursed at the officers. Wearing a mask has been mandatory in New York since April to help slow the spread of the virus that has gripped the city for months.

As the incident continued on the second level of the train station, Rozier’s son was “pulled away from her”, she was forced to the floor and an officer placed a knee on the back of her neck. In a statement, Rozier says she was not resisting but sustained several injuries to her arms, neck, back and knees as she was placed in handcuffs by at least six police officers.

Police told a New York news outlet that after the arrest, Rozier threatened to cough on the officers. According to news reports, Rozier said that she made the threat, but it was only after police started following her through the station.

Rozier was held in a cell for about four hours and issued a ticket for three misdemeanors, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment. She currently has no court date scheduled.

“No amount of money can substitute the psychological damage a 5-year-old child has suffered by watching his mother get brutalized by the NYPD,” Rev. Kevin McCall, a civil rights activist, said in a statement.

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC

Twenty three states are seeing upward trends in newly reported coronavirus cases. Some of these states include Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas. Eighteen states, including Maryland, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York and Virginia are seeing a downward trend in cases.

Health experts are sounding the alarm in Florida, forewarning of “catastrophic consequences” if steps are not taken now to address outbreaks in the state’s aging population.

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the division of infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham explains how the prevalence of nursing homes, geriatric care centers and retirement communities makes Florida the next potential coronavirus hotspot.

Despite the NFL’s preparation to start the new season, Dr. Anthony Fauci says it’s “very hard to see how” football could be played this fall.

“Unless players are essentially in a bubble – insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day – it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall,” Fauci said in a CNN interview.

On Monday, several Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans players tested positive for Covid-19. The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to kick off the 2020 regular season at home on September 10 against the Houston Texans. NFL training camp will begin on July 22 and the Hall of Fame Game will be played in Canton, Ohio, on August 6.

As airlines announced strict safety measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus on flights, a passenger was asked to de-plane from an American Airlines flight for refusing to wear a mask. This is the first known incident of a passenger being removed from a flight since several airlines implemented the face covering mandate.

The passenger was asked to get off a flight from New York to Dallas after he refused to wear a face covering. The passenger, a conservative activist who sells face masks on his website, posted about the incident on social media, saying, “This is insane. “We don’t even have a choice anymore.”

Retailer Target announced it will make permanent a $2 salary bump the company gave its employees during the coronavirus pandemic. Beginning July 5, the starting pay will increase to a minimum of $15 per hour. Target, which has seen a huge surge in demand since the pandemic began, had planned on raising the minimum pay at the end of 2020.

The new minimum pay will extend to all hourly full-time and part-time workers at stores, distribution centers and headquarters.

