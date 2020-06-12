In commemoration of World Sickle Cell Awareness Day, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® is bringing together celebrity friends, partners and supporters to inspire through music, comedy and conversations.

This two hour live-stream event on Thursday, June 18th (6-8 PM ET) is dedicated to sharing stories of triumph from those battling Sickle Cell disease wrapped in a soundtrack of inspirational hits and classics.

Gospel and R&B talent will share their musical gifts, while partners and well-known supporters help to uplift and inspire viewers throughout the country during these uncertain times of civil unrest. The event will be hosted by our very own Willie Moore Jr. and Krystal Lee.

With musical appearances from: Erica Campbell, Jonathan McReynolds, MAJOR, Vivian Green, Anthony Brown, Marsha Ambrosius, and so many more surprise guests!

Join us on our Facebook Page Thursday, June 18th (6-8 PM EDT) to watch the stream.

Inspired: Together #forStJude Livestream June 18th was originally published on mypraiseatl.com