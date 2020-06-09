Senator Kamala Harris Explains What “Defunding The Police” Really Means

Senator Kamala Harris says “healthy communities are safe communities” – but the question is how do we get there?

According to Harris, it can be achieved by increasing resources for schools, community centers, and other programs which have been proven to improve neighborhoods where these kind of budgets have not been depleted. So, where does this money come from? One major source can be from the large police department budgets across the nation.

Harris breaks this all down in her interview with the Russ Parr Morning Show below. She also discusses the anti-lynching bill.

Check it out:

PART 1

Part 2:

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: