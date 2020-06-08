Kevin Durant Says He Will Not Play In The NBA This Season

In an interview with The Undefeated on Friday, Kevin Durant opened up about George Floyd’s tragic murder and the Black Lives Matter movement, how he’s been holding up after contracting COVID-19 back in March, and what his role is once the NBA returns in July.

When speaking on all the current happenings in the world, Durant talked about his initial emotions after seeing George Floyd get killed, also talking about how it ignited his personal drive to enact change more than ever.

“It made me think about all the previous videos we’ve seen involving police brutality,” Durant said. “At that point, you get tired of seeing it or wondering if things are going to change or whether we will see this again in the future. Will people’s hearts change? There are just so many questions going through my mind when you see a black man getting slaughtered on TV and on camera like that.”

While Durant admits that he’s never personally had to deal with police brutality, it doesn’t take away from his understanding of the situation others so commonly experience. Plus, KD added that despite his status as an NBA superstar and celebrity, that doesn’t mean he’s exempt from being racially profiled.Later on in the interview, Kevin reveals that he will not be returning for the rest of the 2019-2020 NBA season, set to take place beginning in July. “My season is over, I don’t plan on playing at all. We decided last summer when it first happened that I was just going to wait until the following season. I had no plans of playing at all this season.” While KD still wants to play, he knows that it would be smarter for him to wait it out as he prepares for next season. “It’s just best for me to wait. I don’t think I’m ready to play that type of intensity right now in the next month. It gives me more time to get ready for next season and the rest of my career.”

