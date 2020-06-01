HAGGAI 2:9 (NIV)

“’The glory of this present house will be greater than the glory of the former house,’ says the LORD Almighty. And in this place I will grant peace’…”

EXPLANATION:

Greater than the past!!! We are living in a day where God is increasing His favor. He WANTS to amaze you with His goodness. Maybe you have seen God’s goodness to a certain degree. In reality, you haven’t seen anything yet! God has favor in your future that will supersede anything that you’ve seen in the past.

The Scripture talks about how the glory of the latter day will be greater than the glory of the former day. That means what God did for your parents or grandparents, He’s going to surpass in your generation.

The blessing and favor of past generations was good, but we serve a God of increase! He has greater things in store for your future! Get your hopes up. Enlarge your vision. Be EXPECTING God to bring opportunities across your path. Expect to meet the right people and get the right breaks. Prepare your heart and mind to receive the increase and blessing God has for your future.

Scripture For The Week: “Greater Is Coming” was originally published on 955thelou.com