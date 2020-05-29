The COVID-19 Death Toll Has Surpassed 100,000 In The United States

The coronavirus has officially claimed the lives of over 100,000 people in the United States over the span of four months.

According to reports from CNN, an average of 900 Americans have died every day from COVID-19. Of course, this total doesn’t even take into account the presumed individuals who have passed away at home from complications related to the virus without ever being able to get access to a test.

Back in April, the White House projected that between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans total would die from the coronavirus. Donald Trump said that if the death toll were on the lower end of that scale, he would consider his administration did a “very good job” in its response to the pandemic….but we already hit that marker and this virus is nowhere close to being done.

Behind us, the next closest country in deaths related to COVID-19 is the UK with over 37,000. The US is also ahead of every other country in confirmed coronavirus cases with 1.7 million, with Brazil sitting at a distant second with just above 400,000.

While the coronavirus death toll continues to rise, many states are beginning to take steps towards reopening non-essential businesses, which could lead to an increase in cases. CDC director Robert Redfield warned Americans last month of a possible worst second wave of COVID-19 coming later this year.

“There’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through,” Redfield said. “And when I’ve said this to others, they kind of put their head back, they don’t understand what I mean. We’re going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time.”

Stay safe out there, folks.

