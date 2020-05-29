What is your perspective while you’re going through trial? In this Ericaism, Erica Campbell looks to Psalms 91: 2 to encourage listeners to put their trust in God and don’t lose hope in the middle of the battle. The scripture reads, “He alone is my refuge..my place of safety…He is my God…I trust Him.”

There is victory on the other side!

Get Up! Mornings: Settle Yourself So You Don’t Lose Yourself [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Black America Web: