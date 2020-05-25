PSALM 118:8
It is better to trust in the LORD than to put confidence in people.
EXPLANATION:
Each day we must put our confidence in something or someone. If you are willing to trust a plane or car to get you to your destination, are you willing to trust GOD to guide you here on earth and to your eternal destination? Do you trust Him more than any human being? How futile it is to trust anything or anyone more than GOD.
Scripture For The Week: “Trust In God–Not People” was originally published on 955thelou.com
Also On Black America Web:
More From BlackAmericaWeb