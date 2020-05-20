Gizelle Bryant Defends Jamal Bryant Against ‘Love Child’ Rumors [WATCH]

Bravo star Gizelle Bryant came to the defense of her ex-husband and current boyfriend, pastor Jamal H. Bryant, against claims that he fathered a child with a member of his megachurch.

On Sunday, the “Real Housewives of Potomac” star dished with Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live,” where she addressed rumors that Bryant has a secret love child.

“That is all the way a lie,” said Gizelle of the father of he three daughters: Grace, 15, and twins Angel and Adore, 14.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As noted by PEOPLE, Gizelle and Jamal were married from 2002 to 2009, but famously called it quits after his extramarital affair was exposed.

“Clearly we’re very important if people are going to make up these lies,” Gizelle, 49, added on WWHL. “Put some respect on Jamal’s name. He’s doing wonderful things in Atlanta.”

And those wonderful things reportedly include providing charitable relief to the most vulnerable during this COVID-19 pandemic, such as access to health care services and coronavirus testing.

Meanwhile… earlier this month, Jamal addressed the love child allegations in a live video on YouTube.

“I have been in a tailspin over the last 24 hours,” he said. “Reckless and irresponsible bloggers who went on with no facts, no evidence, and might I add, no truth to make baseless accusations that I had fathered a baby in April, May, February, January — here in Atlanta — and was hiding this baby from some mother in Atlanta or in my church. That, no. 1, is 1,000 percent untrue. One thousand percent faulty.”

“Days gone by I usually don’t say anything,” he continued. “Michelle Obama informed us, ‘When they go low — we go high.’ If it was just for me I could just withstand it, ignore it and keep going, but I have to think about my daughters, who are now of internet age, who have to read these falsities by cowards, who write things with no boundaries, no compassion, no understanding, but flagrant lies.”

“To all the bloggers who post fake news stories with no truth!! Congratulations!! Those legal papers you got served are not fake news!” he added on Instagram, implying he was seeking action with the courts to stop them. “You got 72 hours…”

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE