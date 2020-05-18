Guess Which 90s Rapper Yolanda Adams Had A Crush On Back In The Day [VIDEO]

Not too long ago, we didn’t know any juicy details about our favorite gospel singers’ lives. That was considered inappropriate and maybe a bit of an overshare. And the church community can be so conservative knowing too much about a gospel artist might have hurt album sales. We’ve seen it happen before with gospel singer Tonéx, who now goes by the name B. Slade.

So traditionally, artists connected to the church have kept that part of their lives hidden. But we’re living in the information age now. And with scandalous pastors being exposed, gospel artists doing reality tv shows, and being just living more authentically, folks are open to a little more honesty from people in the church.

Recently, gospel singers, Tamela Mann, Erica Campbell, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and Yolanda Adams got together for the premiere episode “Girlfriends Check-In.”

The series, airing on OWN this Saturday, May 16 at 10 pm ET/PT, is a space for the four women to talk about beauty regimens in lockdown, keeping the romance alive and a whole host of other things.

The conversation took an interesting turn when the ladies started speaking about celebrity crushes.

That’s when Adams shared that she had one on a nineties rapper.

Tamela Mann: Ima ask Yolanda to go first. Fess up, what’s your secret?

Yolanda Adams: So, does anybody have an idea of mine.

Tasha Cobbs Leonard: I think it’s Busta Rhymes.

Erica Campbell: Busta Rhymes

Yolanda: Busts out laughing. Y’all know me so well!

All the women the laugh.

Yolanda: Well remember when Busta Rhymes was a gym rat and all that kinda stuff?

Erica: We remember.

Yolanda: We were on the same label. I was having a meeting with the president of the company and he walks in and I’m just like… (Yolanda stares upward and lets her mouth hanging open.)

Tamela: Wow!

Yolanda: And that was when he was like, ‘Put your hands where my eyes can see ‘em.’

Tasha: Ayyye!

Erica body rolls.

Yolanda: I’m like, ‘Okay sir, you need to walk out.’ Sings, “Do you really wanna party with me?” But y’all know me so well, I love it.

You can take a look at the clip in the video below.

