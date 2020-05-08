Atlanta Mayor Has Words For Folks Who Stood In Line For The New Air Jordans

As Georgias’s hair salons, barbershops and shopping malls have opened up, one site at an Atlanta store has the city’s mayor enraged.

After seeing a Forbes article that highlighted shoppers, not practicing social distancing, that were waiting to be let into a store to buy a pair of new Air Jordans, Mayor Kiesha Lance Bottoms to tweet:

“For those who crowded at Greenbriar awaiting the new Jordans, gathered at Piedmont Pk, shot fireworks at the Mall West End & even those now shopping at Lennox Square Mall, know that the only thing that’s changed about Covid-19 is your chance of catching.”

— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) May 4, 2020

We all know that Mayor Bottoms has not held her tongue since Georgia’s governor announced, to her surprise, that his reopening of the state. On an episode of The Tamron Hall Show last week, the 50-year-old admitted that seeing these non-essential businesses “made my heart sink.”

“When I saw that hair salon, it made my heart sink,” Mayor Bottoms admitted to Tamron Hall.

“Because we all know what that means. It means that you’re going to have people close to each other, you’re going to leave those hair salons, go back to their families and to their communities and potentially spread this virus. It is so surprising to me that people have such a disregard for the science and the data, especially when you look at the African American community, where there is a barbershop and hair salon on every single corner.”

Bottoms also pointed out that even if you are taking precautions while performing services, you understand the risk if still lurking, so why take it in the first place?

“When I see pictures of people getting their beards trimmed without a mask on, we know that you are putting one another at risk. And that is what this is all about. It’s about not putting each other at risk, especially in a city and in a state where so many people have underlying health conditions that often make this virus deadly.”

For Bottoms, Gov. Kemp’s reopening of the state is purely about money.

“The only thing I can think of is this is driven purely by economics. We are facing a $4 billion shortfall in our state’s budget, and I know that when people fill out unemployment applications, they are asked, ‘Do you have the ability to go back to work?’ So perhaps this will impact the benefits that have to be paid out to people,” she stated.

According to 11-Alive News, on Thursday night, data from the Georgia Department of Health shows that there 31,537 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,384 deaths reported.

