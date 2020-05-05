Woman, Her Husband and Son Charged With Murder Of Family Dollar Security Guard Over Face Mask

A security guard at a Family Dollar store in Flint, Michigan was fatally shot after asking a woman to wear a face covering.

Now three people have been arrested and slapped with first-degree premeditated murder and gun charges.

Calvin Munerlyn, a father of nine, was gunned down after turning a customer away for trying to enter a Family Dollar in Michigan without a mask, authorities said. https://t.co/kpT66wddbo — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 5, 2020

Calvin Munerlyn, 43, was shot dead after an altercation on May 1 when he refused to allow a customer’s daughter inside the store because she wasn’t wearing a face mask.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Munerlyn was simply upholding an executive order meant to curb the spread of the potentially novel coronavirus (COVID-19), when he refused to let Sharmel Teague and her daughter into the store without a mask.

In a news release, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Sharmel “began yelling at Munerlyn and spit at him and Munerlyn told her to leave the store and instructed a cashier not to serve her.”

JUST IN: 3 adults have been charged in this heinous crime. Calvin Munerlyn was murdered because a family didn't want to follow a public safety precaution that our own President and Vice President have encouraged disobeying. We need ethical leadership. https://t.co/Mb5UJOxwHE — Brady | United Against Gun Violence (@bradybuzz) May 4, 2020

Sharmel left the store and returned about 20 minutes later with two men, identified as her husband Larry Teague and her son Ramonyea Bishop. They confronted Munerlyn, and Bishop shot Munerlyn in the back of the head, the prosecutor’s office said. He was later pronounced dead at a local medical center.

“The death of Calvin Munerlyn is senseless and tragic and those responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent under the law,” Leyton said. “From all indications, Mr. Munerlyn was simply doing his job in upholding the governor’s executive order related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Sharmel, 45, her son Ramonyea, 23, and her husband Larry, 44, were charged with first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm, while Larry and Bishop received additional charges related to the shooting, per CBS.

“They didn’t have to take my baby and it wasn’t that serious,” Munerlyn’s mother, Bernadette, told the AP.

“All you people just have to do is listen to the law, listen to the governor. Just stay home,” Bernadette continued. “If you don’t have to come out, then you wouldn’t need a mask unless you’re out getting groceries or necessities.”

“All my baby was doing was his job working and doing his job,” she added.

“Duper was a hard-working, father and husband who lost his life while doing his job securing the place of business and asking all customers to wear a mask for our own safety as well as others,” wrote the organizer of a GoFundMe campaign set up for Munerlyn’s family. “He leaves behind 8 amazing kids, a super loving wife, & his wonderful mother.”

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE