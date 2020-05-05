Get Up! Mornings: Let Not Your Heart Be Troubled [VIDEO]

The Word doesn’t ignore your pain, but the scriptures do tell you what to do about it.
After a bad break up years ago when Erica Campbell thought she was going to get married, she opened the Bible and was led to John 14:1 that reads, “Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God[a]; believe also in me.”
Listen to what it taught her up top!
