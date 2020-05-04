WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 4, 2020: Black People, Stay Home — Biden Accuser Explains — Trevor Noah’s Class Act

1. The Tara Reade Walk Back: Biden Accuser Explains Accusations

What You Need To Know:

The former staffer in the Senate office of Joe Biden admits she filed a report with a congressional office 27 years ago but did not accuse him of sexual assault.

2. New York City Teacher Dies From COVID-19 After She Was Denied Tests

What You Need To Know:

Rana “Zoe” Mungin was loved by her family, her former teachers and her current students.

3. Coronavirus Update: Black Leaders Urge African-Americans To Continue To Stay Home

What You Need To Know:

A group of prominent civil rights and black religious leaders is calling on African American communities nationwide to continue to stay home and defy governors of states who have begun to reopen businesses and public spaces.

4. Danny Leake, Legendary Studio/Live Engineer, Dead At 69

What You Need To Know:

While you may not know the name Danny Leake, you know the names of music superstars who put their sound in the hands and ears of Sound Engineer extraordinaire, Danny Leake.

5. Class Act: Trevor Noah To Personally Pay Furloughed Staff Salaries

What You Need To Know:

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah is the latest celebrity to step up and help those affected by the pandemic.

