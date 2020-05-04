Scripture For The Week “Follow Your ABC’s”

HEBREWS 4:16 (NLT)
So let us come boldly to the throne of our gracious God. There we will receive His mercy, and we will find grace to help us when we need it.
EXPLANATION:
This is the confidence we have in approaching GOD: that if we ask anything according to HIS will, HE hears us. And if we ask, we know that we have what we asked of Him. Follow your ABC’s. Ask – Believe – Confess.
