David & Tamela Mann Celebrate 32 Years Of Marriage, Release 8-Day Devotional For Couples

A lot of milestone moments are happening in the house, one including David and Tamela Mann’s 32-year anniversary!

They called in to the Get! Up Mornings Show to talk about what sustains their union, how they’re spending time in quarantine, plus gave insight on their new 8-day devotional for couples.

Listen up top!

 

