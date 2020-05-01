A lot of milestone moments are happening in the house, one including David and Tamela Mann’s 32-year anniversary!
They called in to the Get! Up Mornings Show to talk about what sustains their union, how they’re spending time in quarantine, plus gave insight on their new 8-day devotional for couples.
Listen up top!
David & Tamela Mann Celebrate 32 Years Of Marriage, Release 8-Day Devotional For Couples was originally published on getuperica.com
