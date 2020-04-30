Wendy Williams Thinks André Leon Talley Doesn’t Have A Backbone When It Comes To Anna Wintour

Please tell me you have been keeping up with the high-fashion drama between André Leon Talley and Anna Wintour! No? Well, let me break it down.

André Leon Talley, iconic former fashion journalist for Vogue, penned a tell-all memoir In The Chiffon Trenches that details his dealings with then-mentor Anna Wintour. According to Talley, Wintour is “not capable of human kindness.” Well, no surprises there.

Though the two were seated side-by-side at Serena Williams’ S By Serena Spring Collection, the former friends have fallen out. “Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Mr. and Mrs. George Clooney are, to her, friends. I am no longer of value to her,” Talley revealed in the pages of his book.

Anna Wintour has yet to respond of course. Not sure we’re expecting her too but hearing the dirty little secrets of the back pages of Vogue is good enough for us. Besides, her reputation precedes itself. Designer Ralph Rucci came to Andre’s defense on Instagram.

“Now you DO REALIZE that a door, locked for years, out of fear of retribution for truth, has been OPENED WIDE. My dear friend and man of such vision, intelligence, and hurt has spoken forth regarding the British woman who works at Vogue,” he wrote.

Well Wendy Williams is adding her two cents to the equation. During her Monday show, she touched on the topic and kinda dissed Talley in the same breath.

“No one is of value to Anna Wintour. Anna Wintour doesn’t care about people. Anna Wintour cares about her wig,” she said. “Anna Wintour cares about her reputation. And Anna Wintour cares about who pays attention to her in fashion.”

While Wendy agrees Wintour doesn’t care about people, she said Talley doesn’t have a “back bone.” And if Wintour called him, he would hop a flight and be right by her side. Whew! Talley hasn’t responded to Wendy yet, but we have a feeling we’ll hear a catty catwalk clap back soon! Or he’ll call into her show. Either way, we’ll be watching.

Talley’s memoir is currently available for pre-order.

