The Dream Urges Georgia Residents To Stay Home Despite Governor’s Orders

Producer and singer The Dream is a Georgia native.
His state recently began opening nail salons, barber shops and other business amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, The Dream is encouraging his fellow residents to stay home.
Check out the interview above to hear more on this and learn about his new music.
