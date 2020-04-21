Comedian Joshua “JayWheelz” Smith Dead At 29

View this post on Instagram

Thank God this surgery went well. Knew it would God always comes through and never puts you through a battle you can’t overcome. Crying as I write this mom @otm_therealethiopianqueen there are no words I can say to tell you how grateful I am for you. You’ve saved my life countless times you mean the world to me dukes. I promise you since you gave me this second chance/ even playing field in comedy. Ima fight to make it and give you the world. Love you more than life itself. You always been the MVP. To hell with a Marvel or DC Character you’re my favorite super hero.❤️❤️❤️🧡🧡🧡🧡🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾