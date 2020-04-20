Evangelist Mary Tillman

PHILIPPIANS 4:19 (NKJV)

And my God shall supply all your need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus.

EXPLANATION:

When we give to bless others, this Scripture assures us that God will in return supply ALL that we need. The whole world belongs to Him and He will sustain us with the fruit and bounty of the land.

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Scripture For The Week: ‘God Will Supply’ was originally published on 955thelou.com