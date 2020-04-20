Coronavirus Update: Evictions Continue Across U.S. Despite Ban During Pandemic

According to an investigation by ProPublica, landlords in at least four states have violated the ban on evictions, which was put in place by the CARES Act to ease the financial impact of the pandemic on individuals and families.

Some landlords in Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas and Florida said they would be reversing eviction filings after being contacted and informed that the filings were illegal.

The investigation found some property owners, many in the Atlanta area, claimed ignorance of the new law, while others also sought late fees and legal costs from their tenants. These fees also banned under the CARES Act.

Some real estate trade groups are lobbying to limit the scope of the ban, which lasts until July 25. There is currently no nationwide enforcement mechanism or penalty for violating the law.

The 5-year-old Detroit daughter of first responders, who developed a rare form of meningitis and brain swelling from COVID-19, has died. She is the youngest victim of the pandemic in the U.S.

In March, Skylar Herbert complained of a bad headache, and after testing positive for strep, she was sent home. Her condition worsened and she was admitted to the hospital, where she tested positive for coronavirus. Her parents, Ebbie and LaVondria Herbert, said Skylar had been in the house for weeks and had no prior health issues. [READ MORE]

Rideshare company Lyft is doing its part to help front line workers during the pandemic. Lyft is offering free ride credits to help the members of the NAACP, the National Action Network, National Urban League and other Black, Latino and Asian organizations to ensure communities of color are getting transportation to and from jobs, grocery stores, doctor’s appointments and other essential places during the outbreak.

Chicago fashion pioneer Barbara Bates, who gained famed as a designer for Michael Jordan, Tom Joyner, Oprah Winfrey, Sinbad and Whitney Houston, is now using her talents to make masks for Chicago police officers to wear during the funeral services for Police Sgt. Clifford Martin. Martin was the second Chicago police officer to die from COVID-19. Bates has made 500 masks so far.

The Pandemic In an interview on Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said there will be no real economic recovery if the US doesn’t get coronavirus “under control.” When asked about the recent protests, he expressed understanding but cautioned against lifting social distancing guidelines too soon. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state is setting up a program with New York City Housing Authority to provide onsite health service and testing in the city’s public housing. Cuomo also said the state is working to distribute 500,000 masks and 10,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to New York City’s public housing communities. Gov. Brian Kemp says Georgia is set to begin lifting social distancing mandates and reopening the state’s economy as early as this Friday. Certain businesses, including gyms, nail salons, hair and barbershops, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors will be allowed to open their doors as long as they follow sanitation and social distancing mandates. Movie theaters and restaurants will be reopened on Monday, April 27. Bars, nightclubs, and amusement parks would remain closed until further notice.

coronavirus . The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services mandates that notification “must come within 12 hours of a confirmed single case of COVID-19.” Residents and families must also be notified when three or more individuals develop respiratory symptoms within a three-day period. The federal government is now requiring nursing homes to inform residents and their families when residents or staff contract the. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services mandates that notification “must come within 12 hours of a confirmed single case of COVID-19.” Residents and families must also be notified when three or more individuals develop respiratory symptoms within a three-day period. Business & Economy Congressional leaders and the Trump administration are close to an agreement on a coronavirus aid bill to further help small businesses and hospitals. The deal is expected to include $310 billion more for the federal government’s new Paycheck Protection Program and $100 billion for hospitals and testing. Despite calls for state and local help, the bill would not include money to increase funding for food stamps. Burger chain Shake Shack received $10 million in forgivable loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The plan was meant to help small businesses pay employees during the pandemic. Other food chains like Ruth Chris’ Steakhouse and Potbelly Sandwich Shop also received millions of dollars from the Paycheck Protection Program. The oil market is seeing its worst day ever as for the first time in history, oil prices turned negative. The collapse shows how the pandemic is causing a severe surplus of crude since many countries are on lockdown and restricting travel. Fears are high that the world will soon run out of places to store barrels.

